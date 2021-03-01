Missing MS woman spotted on surveillance cameras in Carthage

Wallace, 32, of Southaven, MS, was first reported missing on Friday with friends and family unable to locate her since. Wallace’s 2016 Nissan Rogue SUV was discovered abandoned in Panola County on Saturday. She was spotted on surveillance camera at the Walmart in Carthage over the weekend, but police have not been able to locate her to check on her safety. She was seen on surveillance at other stores, as well. It is unknown whether Wallace is still in the Carthage area.