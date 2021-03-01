Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... A soggy and cool day today, with rain sticking around and highs only in the 50s. Tonight heavier rain will transition to Deep East Texas and continue through the night. By mid to late morning, rain will be clearing out of ETX and we’ll be seeing sunshine tomorrow afternoon. Sun sticks around Tues through Thursday, before more rain on Friday. The weekend looks to be mostly dry and sunny, our first in several weeks where there isn’t precipitation falling from the sky. Today is not only the first day of March, but also the first day of Meteorological Spring. This month we can look forward to about an hour more of sunshine a day, plus normal high temps in the 70s by 3/31/21.