EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Showers and a few thunderstorms continue this morning. Expect the rain to be off and on all day with cloudy, cool conditions. Temperatures will stay in the 50s all day with breezy northeasterly winds. Rain will begin to taper off tonight and end completely by tomorrow morning. Expect morning lows in the lower 40s and afternoon highs in the mid 50s with some clearing by afternoon. Sunshine returns to the forecast for midweek with a quick warm up back into the mid to upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday. Clouds increase again late Thursday and into Friday with a chance for more thunderstorms by late Friday afternoon. A few lingering showers could last into Saturday morning, then clearing by Saturday afternoon and sunny again on Sunday. Temperatures this weekend will stay near average in the lower to mid 60s.