Nacogdoches encouraging citizens to use online tool to report storm damage

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Nacogdoches is encouraging citizens who received damage during the recent winter weather to use the Self Reporting Damage Survey released by the state (Texas Individual Assistance Reporting Tool - TIART) to help the state identify damages across Texas and help emergency management officials gain an understanding of damages that occurred.
The Major Disaster Declaration approved by FEMA for Texas opens up the door for federal assistance to support the recovery of disaster survivors who have uninsured or underinsured necessary expenses and serious needs. This may include assistance for temporary housing and housing repairs, critical disaster related expenses, and the replacement of essential personal property. Those affected by the severe storms are encouraged to report damage using the online survey to help the state identify additional needs the community might have and where to direct resources to assist them.
The online tool also allows you to upload photos of the damage (which is highly recommended) to help the emergency managers understand the full scope of any impacts in our area. These photos help let agencies and volunteer organizations know where and how to send assistance. It is especially important to report and document internal damage to residences and businesses that can’t be seen from the street, including system and structural damage due to frozen pipes or electrical outages - But you should only return to the property to take photos if it is safe and legal to do so.
The city said reporting damage to the Texas Division of Emergency Management is a voluntary activity, and is not a substitute for reporting damage to an insurance agency, and does not guarantee disaster relief assistance. Individuals and business owners should still notify their insurance companies of damage and not wait for damage assessments.
To use the Self Reporting Damage Survey, click here.
