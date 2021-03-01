OSHA closes investigation into accidental death at Lufkin High School construction site

LUFKIN Texas (KTRE) - The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has closed its investigation into the death of a man who died at a construction site at Lufkin High School in August of 2020.
“The case was closed with no citations issued,” said Juan Rodriguez, the deputy regional director for the Office of Public Affairs for the U.S. Department of Labor.
According to the OSHA website, the case was closed on Feb. 1, 2021. The federal agency opened its investigation on Aug. 7, 2020.
The construction worker who died in the accident was identified as Jose Carillo. At the time of his death, he was working for a company called S&D Erectors Inc, which is based in Farmersville. The company is a structural steel and precast concrete contractor.
Carillo had been working at the Berry & Clay construction site at Lufkin High School when the industrial accident occurred on Aug. 7, 2020.
