Bicyclist dies after being hit and dragged 600 feet by vehicle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police said a man was killed after the bicycle he was riding was struck by a vehicle yesterday.
Officers were sent at 9:08 p.m. on reports of a person in the roadway in the 100 block of S. Eastern Street, near the intersection with SE 3rd Avenue.
“As a responder, it’s hard to show up on these scenes. You show up, and the first thing that goes through your mind is, ‘How can someone just leave this person out here like this, and this is a human being that has just been left out here to die?’, and it’s hard for me to fathom as a person how I could just leave somebody there like that,” said Jeb Hilton, PIO for the Amarillo Police Department.
Upon arrival, police found 36-year-old Dallas Blake McBeth in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
McBeth had been riding a bicycle northbound in the 700 block of S. Eastern Street, some distance from where he was located by police, when he was struck from the rear by a vehicle.
“Evidence at the scene led officers to believe he was actually struck in the 700th block, so this person was either drug or on the vehicle for six blocks before he fell off of the vehicle or detached from the vehicle. So, we believe that someone would probably know that they had this person attached to their vehicle or on their vehicle and it’s something where they were scared or intoxicated. We don’t know what it is but they left the scene leaving this person to die in the middle of the road way,” said Hilton.
Officials said the vehicle left the scene.
Justice of the Peace Robert Taylor responded to the scene and ordered an autopsy.
The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.
“There’s not a lot of businesses in that area, so it’s going to be hard to come across surveillance or anything that is going to help us in this case,” said Hilton.
Those with information on this incident is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Unit at (806) 378.4250 or call Amarillo Crime Stoppers (806) 374.4400.
