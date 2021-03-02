Chronic wasting disease discovered in Lubbock County

CWD is an always fatal neurological disease in deer, elk, moose and other members of the deer family, known as “cervids”, that commonly results in altered behavior because of microscopic changes that occur in the brain of affected animals. An animal may carry the disease for years without outward indication, but in the latter stages, signs may include listlessness, lowering of the head, weight loss, repetitive walking in set patterns, and a lack of responsiveness. To date there is no evidence that CWD poses a risk to humans or non-cervids. However, as a precaution, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization recommend not to consume meat from infected animals.