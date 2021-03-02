Deep East Texas Oncor manager reflects on winter storm

“This was a storm that affected Oncor system wide. We go from far West Texas to East Texas to the Red River down to about Austin and down near Diboll,” he said. “We had 1.3 million customers out of power during the peak of the rolling outages to try and save the grid and when all of that came back on we had about 100,000 customers out of power and 25,000 of those were here in Deep East Texas.”