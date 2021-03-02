Deep East Texas Oncor manager reflects on winter storm

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A local Oncor manager for Lufkin, Nacogdoches, and nine other surrounding towns said the winter storm in February was the largest storm Oncor has ever experienced in its 100 year history.
Roger Lindsey, Customer Operations Executive - Area Manager for Oncor called what happened in February a perfect storm.
“We were involved in what we would call a perfect storm and three different storms, we had a cold weather event, we had an ice storm, and in the middle of all that we had both of them,” Lindsey said.
Lindsey said during the peak of the rolling outages, over 1 million Oncor customers across the state were without power.
“This was a storm that affected Oncor system wide. We go from far West Texas to East Texas to the Red River down to about Austin and down near Diboll,” he said. “We had 1.3 million customers out of power during the peak of the rolling outages to try and save the grid and when all of that came back on we had about 100,000 customers out of power and 25,000 of those were here in Deep East Texas.”
He said East Texas has recovered power wise.
“We have recovered, we don’t have any outages going on, or if there are any right now it is very few,” Lindsey said.
He said everyone was affected differently by the storms.
“Some people were out of power for 6 or 7 days, some people were lucky and were only out for a couple of days,” he said.
Lindsey thanked Oncor’s community partners as well as citizens who did their part to help in the situation. He thanked people for their patience as crews worked to get the power restored.
“Thank you for all you have done in the community to help bring everybody back to where we are today,” he said.
