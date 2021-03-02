East Texas schools respond to Gov. Abbott’s lifting of mask mandate

Just a few minutes ago, Governor Abbott announced an ending to several COVID restrictions in Texas, including capacity and mask orders effective next Wednesday, March 10th. We have not seen the new orders or any associated documents, as they have not yet been released. This will be a fluid situation over the next several days as we get guidance from our local county, the UIL, and the Texas Education Agency. There are also unanswered questions about what this means for quarantine guidelines and close contact for exposures.