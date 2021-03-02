First Alert: Cold nights and mild afternoons to continue this week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The clouds and rain have left the scene, giving way to a return to sunshine this afternoon.
The clear skies, dry air, and near calm winds will lead to a cold night as overnight lows drop into the middle 30′s. We could see some patchy fog develop after midnight and toward daybreak.
Wednesday may start off with some patchy fog. Otherwise, it will be a sunny day and rather pleasant as daytime highs top out in the upper 60′s.
Thursday will be another good-looking day as a chilly morning gives way to a warmer afternoon with highs topping out in the lower 70′s under a partly-to-mostly sunny sky.
Another storm system in the desert southwest will then bring back clouds and a 40% chance of rain showers on Friday. Rainfall amounts look to average less than a quarter-of-an inch with this end of week weather system passing through our part of the state.
The timing should work out well as it is shaping up to be a great looking weather weekend ahead as chilly mornings give way to mild afternoons under sun-filled skies as high pressure reigns supreme.
The dry weather will continue through at least the early part of next week as southerly winds will become breezy, leading to a nice warm-up as highs find the middle 70′s by next Monday and Tuesday.
