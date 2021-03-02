Hemphill man accused of intoxicated driving deaths of 3

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Curtis Scott Harrison, 44, of Hemphill was arrested last week on three charges of intoxication manslaughter.
Three people died in a three-vehicle wreck on State Highway 21 in Sabine County on Jan. 16.
The preliminary crash report showed that at about 7:05 p.m., Harrison failed to yield the right of away, and his vehicle was struck by a 2010 GMC pickup that was heading east on SH 21. After that collision, the GMC went into the westbound lane and was struck by a 2016 Chevrolet pickup.
The driver of the GMC pickup was identified as Vanessa Davis, 28, of Bronson, and her passengers were Jason Davis, 38, of Bronson, and Ralph Hill, 48, of Hemphill. All three people were pronounced dead at the scene by a Sabine County justice of the peace.
