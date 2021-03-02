Quitman math teacher gets surprised by Marine son home on leave

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A Marine home on leave surprised his unsuspecting dad, a math teacher at Quitman High School, on Monday.
Tobie Herring, a lance corporal in the United States Marine Corps, arrived in Quitman to begin his leave Monday. With the help of his stepmother, Lindsey Herring, he was able to surprise his dad, and then his two sisters in their classrooms.
Tobie’s dad is Quitman High School math teacher John Herring. He was in his math classroom right before lunch when Tobie walked in to surprise his dad. Their emotional reunion was complete with hugs and laughs as their picture was taken.
Afterward, Tobie made a surprise appearance in his sister Elizabeth’s AP English class, and she was reportedly overjoyed to see her brother. The family then went over to Quitman Elementary School, for a tearful reunion with his youngest sister, 3rd grader Millie.
According to Dana Hamrick with QISD, the last time Mr. Herring had seen his son was on Father’s Day 2020 in San Angelo, when he got a call from Tobie at 4 p.m. Tobie told his dad that he would be in San Angelo for the weekend, so Herring quickly packed, loaded his truck and made the drive through the night lo see his son.
Hamrick said it’s been even longer since the whole family was together. Lance Corporal Herring enlisted in the USMC in 2019, and graduated from Boot Camp on March 14, 2020. The family had to watch on video due to COVID-19 restrictions.
It’s been a year and a half since the whole family was together in person. Since they’ve missed spending the last two Christmases together, Hamrick said it was a very special reunion and a fabulous surprise for everyone.
Herring is based at Camp Pendleton in California, where he is an Aviation Rescue Firefighter. He is on leave until March 16, and plans to spend quality time with his family.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.