Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new elementary school in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - “I dream that this place will be a great place for your kids to learn and have fun. I am a student at the Margaret Fischer Davis Elementary School. Go Hawks!” said Parker, a 2nd grade student.
Parker was joined Monday, March 1 by staff and community leaders for a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open the new Margaret Fischer Davis Elementary School. The school is in the Pleasant Grove School District in Texarkana, Texas. The district began using the building in November of 2020, but decided to wait until Monday for the ribbon cutting ceremony. The building was made possible by a nearly $20 million bond election approved by voters in 2018.
“Students with great educational opportunity ahead of them, teachers with exceptional tools to ensure high level of learning for all students, and a community proud of this school,” said Superintendent Chad Pirtle.
The new school is named after Margaret Fischer Davis, who served as superintendent of schools for over 20 years before retiring.
