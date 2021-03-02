SFA Athletics keeping COVID-19 guidelines, hope to return to normal in the fall

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Athletic Department will be keeping its requirement of masks and social distancing at athletic events despite Governor Greg Abbott’s announcement on Tuesday that the state-wide masks mandate was going away on March 10.
Abbott also announced that capacity limits would be lifted. SFA Athletic Director Ryan Ivey stated that for now, policies will remain in place to help keep spectators and student-athletes as safe as possible from COVID-19. Ivey added that this could change as the program begins to look ahead to next fall and the hope is to return to pre-COVID conditions for fans once sports start back up after the summer break.
“Right now, we are still keeping things as is until we change from a university and NCAA standpoint,” Ivey said. “We are beginning conversations on what the exit plan will be. We plan to be fully open in the fall.”
All SFA sporting events have seen limited attendance for games this year. Fans have also been asked to wear masks unless eating food in the venues. Tickets have been sold in pods, and all tickets are reserved seating, so social distancing is enforced.
