SFA Men’s Track team wins SLC Indoor Championship following dramatic finish

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA men’s track team is bringing home their fourth Southland Conference Indoor Track and Field Championship.
The team won the title after a come-from-behind win in the 4X400 relay. Entering the race the ‘Jacks were one-point out of first place. The women finished third place on their side.
Six SFA athletes finished as individual champions.
Paul Martin won the 60M hurdles with a time of 8.06. Auhmad Robinson won the 200M dash at 21.09. Muzuri Mattar won the 400M dash with a time of 47.04. Kelsey Ramirez was a gold medalist in the mile run with a time of 4:52.67, while Nissi Kabongo took home the top spot in the women’s 400M dash with a time of 56.05. LaSean Davis won the women’s 800M run with a time of 2:11.29.
