WATCH: Texas to open 100%, mask mandate removed

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Greg Abbott addressed small business and community leaders of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce as part of a statewide announcement on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 in Lubbock. During the news conference the governor said “it is now time to open Texas 100 percent.”
Effective Wednesday, March 10, all businesses of any type are allowed to fully reopen. “This must end,” he said before also ending the statewide mask mandate.
“Removing state mandates does not end personal responsibility,” he said. “With this executive order, we are ensuring that all businesses and families in Texas have the freedom to determine their own destiny.”
He also said, “Today’s announcement doesn’t abandon safe practices that Texans have mastered over the past year. Instead, it’s a reminder that each person has a role to play in their own personal safety & the safety of others.”
If COVID-19 hospitalizations rise above 15 percent for seven consecutive days, the county judge can put orders in place. But under no circumstances can a county judge put someone in jail for not following those orders.
Gov. Abbott said Texas will set a one-day record for the number of people receiving vaccines. He indicated more than 216,000 Texans would get their shot Tuesday. He added Texas is now providing more than one million vaccines a week, a big factor in lowering statewide hospitalization rates over the past four months.
Gov. Abbott said the state will soon expand who can get a vaccination and, within a few months, be available to every Texan.
Last week in Corpus Christi, Gov. Abbott announced a program to vaccinate homebound seniors. During Tuesday’s new conference he said more than half of Texas seniors will be vaccinated by Wednesday, March 10.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services hospital data, all COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity has been below the 15 percent threshold since February 26, 2021.
