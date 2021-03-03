Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old girl from North Texas town

ITASCA, Texas (KLTV) - A Hill County teenager is the subject of an Amber Alert issued Tuesday evening.
Lori Johnson, 15, from Itasca, was last seen on Feb. 26 on Beard St. She is a Hispanic female, is about 5′3″ tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.
She was seen wearing an oversized hoodie or t-shirt and ripped jeans. She has braces on her teeth, and two lines cut into her left eyebrow.
Officials say she may be with Joanna Barrientos, 18. Barrientos is a Hispanic female, 5′4″ tall, and weighs about 150 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes, and her clothing description is unknown. She has shaved the front, sides and back of her hairline, and she has two lines cut in her left eyebrow.
If you know where either of the two are, please call 254-687-2020 to report it.
