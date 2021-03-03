First Alert: Basking in more sunshine and seasonal temperatures

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been a spectacular weather day throughout the Piney Woods as blue skies and abundant sunshine turned a cold morning into a mild afternoon with a gentle breeze.
The mostly clear skies and dry air tonight will lead to a chilly night as overnight lows drop to near 40-degrees.
Thursday will be another good-looking day as a chilly morning gives way to a warmer afternoon with highs topping out in the lower 70′s under a mostly sunny sky.
We will then see increasing clouds and a modest, 40% chance of light rain showers return to our area on Friday as a west coast storm system brings in that chance of some wet weather to close out the week. Rainfall amounts, should you receive any, look to average around a tenth to no more than a quarter-of-an inch with this end of week weather system.
The timing should work out well as it is shaping up to be a great looking weather weekend ahead as chilly mornings give way to mild afternoons under sun-filled skies as high pressure reigns supreme.
As we transition into next week, we will get back to southerly breezes, which may become gusty at times. These southerly winds will lead to a substantial warming trend as daytime highs climb into the middle-to-upper 70′s under lots of sunshine.
Increasing clouds and some slight rain chances will return by the middle of next week as low-level moisture increases ahead of an approaching Pacific cold front.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.