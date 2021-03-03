Nacogdoches County sheriff: Prison guard confesses to repeated sexual assault of girl

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches man is in jail after allegedly confessing to multiple instances of sexually assaulting a young girl.
According to a statement by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, the victim informed a family member of the alleged assaults. The family member then notified the sheriff’s office. A SANE Exam and forensic interview was then conducted, at which point it was revealed that the child had allegedly been sexually assaulted numerous times over the course of several years.
The suspect, Jesus Bautista, was then interviewed at the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. During the interview Bautista allegedly gave a full confession to the crime. Bautista allegedly admitted he had sexually assaulted the young girl, less than 10 years of age, on numerous occasions over a three year period.
Bautista, 23, is currently employed as a Texas Department of Criminal Justice guard and was arrested at the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office following his alleged confession. Bautista was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail and charged with Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child, a first-degree felony. Bond has been set at $500,000.00.
The sheriff’s office said the Texas Department of Criminal Justice has been notified of Bautista’s arrest.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.