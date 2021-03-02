Nacogdoches customer service workers react to mask order being lifted

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - For months, businesses in Texas have been asked to enforce the mask order. Some did better than others, with strict enforcement and even installed plexiglass shields.
A wide range of reaction from those in customers service can be found.
“Yeah, no more masks,” laughs Patty Miller, owner of The Mustard Seed in Nacogdoches.
Miller is ready for March 10 to arrive.
“I’m excited to see everybody’s happy faces again. And I know we’re going to be ok.”
Since April, when her doors re-opened, Miller has enforced the mask order. She keeps hand sanitizer at the door. Next week she will be relaxing the rules.
“You won’t have to wear a mask here in the store, but we will still provide the hand sanitizer and do the social distancing. I think that’s the smart thing to do.”
Don’t put the mask away too fast. Rees Jewelry in downtown Nacogdoches will be among those businesses continuing to enforce mask usage. The plexiglass shields will remain in place.
“For the safety of us and our customers,” explained sales associate Piper Adkins. And we have a lot of people in town who appreciate what we’ve done. So, we’re going to continue what we’re doing.”
The mask order will be lifted in the middle of spring break. Also, there’s a younger age group not eligible for a vaccine. SFA student and sales associate Ashton Larson is taking that into consideration in the decision to wear a mask for the time being.
“Personally, I’m comfortable with them and so to be extra cautious, especially after spring break, I think I will,” said Larson.
Nacogdoches County reports over 31-hundred confirmed cases of COVID-19. Customer service worker, Lydia Landeros just got over COVID-19. She unintentionally spread the virus to an aunt.
“It’s exciting our governor has put in this new mandate, however, it’s also a little more peaceful knowing that someone has a facemask on when you’re closer than 4 feet.”
She advises the public to ‘read the room’ and wear a mask when uncertainty arises.
