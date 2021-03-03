Center police searching for man accused of stealing 1986 Caprice

CENTER, Texas (KLTV) - Police are on the lookout for a man from Shreveport who they say drove off in a vehicle without permission.
The suspect, identified as Carlos Deshun Cowthorn, allegedly went to East Texas Collision Center on Loop 500 in Center early Wednesday morning. Cowthorn then, without permission, got into a burgundy 1986 Chevrolet Caprice and drove away.
At around 2:40 a.m., the car was stopped by DeSoto Parish deputies who were unaware that it was stolen, as it had not yet been reported. He was allowed to continue on his way.
They were able to identify him because of that stop, however. DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office identified him as Cowthorn, and ask that anyone seeing him or the vehicle call 936-598-2788 immediately to report it.
