Rep. Schaefer says removal of mask mandate ‘step in the right direction’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Rep. Matt Schaefer joined us on East Texas Now Wednesday to discuss the end of the governor’s mask mandate, as well as whether he plans to run against Abbott in the future.
Schaefer said that Gov. Abbott’s decision to allow the mask mandate to end and to allow businesses to reopen at 100% is a “good step in the right direction.” He says he does not approve of Abbott’s using an executive order to mandate issues such as these without a statute, and he has written legislation to change that.
When asked whether he is considering a run for governor against Abbott in the next election, he emphatically said no. He said he is only introducing the legislation against the governor’s executive orders because he believes it is the kind of effort he promised his constituents he would make on their behalf.
Watch the full interview above.
