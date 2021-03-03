Timpson City Council votes to close police department due to budget shortfall

TIMPSON, Texas (KLTV) - Citing declining revenue from multiple sources due to COVID-19, the Timpson City Council took the recommendation of Mayor Debra Smith and voted to close the city’s police department.
“Like most of you, I valued having our own Police Department and felt that it was within our budget each year. Many factors effect a city’s budget, but none have had the impact COVID-19 have,” Smith said in a press release. “In addition to our municipal court revenue being impacted, sales tax and property tax have both seen a decline, more than likely due to higher unemployment and less spendable income.”
The Timpson City Council took the vote during a special meeting Monday night. The motion passed with three in favor, one against and one council member absent. Following the vote to close the department the council voted on the Reduction in Force for the last remaining police department employee, Chief of Police Kent Graham, effective March 4, 2021.
Smith emphasized that the city otherwise has a “sound financial base” but said this move was necessary to help maintain said base.
“The City of Timpson ... should weather through this downturn if we make sound financial decisions. With so many other “general fund” needs: road work, sidewalks, right of way maintenance, support toward the TVFD and general operations of City Hall I felt it was prudent to alleviate the strain on the General Fund budget by immediately eliminating the payroll and operations of the Timpson Police Department which is estimated at approximately $100,000 per year,” Smith said.
Additionally, Smith said that closing the police department does not mean the city will be left without a law enforcement presence, noting that the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office will be dispatched when 9-1-1 is called.
“Timpson has three highways within the city limits and we will be notifying DPS that the city department has closed. I’m sure they will step up traffic enforcement to ensure our highways are safe,” Smith said. “The city council will look into mutual aid agreements with the SCSO and the office of Constable as well as getting bids from private companies that offer contracted security officers for special events, holidays, and/or watchmen.”
