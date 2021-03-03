Timpson City Council votes to close police department due to budget shortfall

“The City of Timpson ... should weather through this downturn if we make sound financial decisions. With so many other “general fund” needs: road work, sidewalks, right of way maintenance, support toward the TVFD and general operations of City Hall I felt it was prudent to alleviate the strain on the General Fund budget by immediately eliminating the payroll and operations of the Timpson Police Department which is estimated at approximately $100,000 per year,” Smith said.