UIL planning to release new COVID-19 guidelines before March 10

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The University Interscholastic League will be letting it’s member schools know what the new COVID-19 protocols are starting March 10.
A letter was sent to superintendents on Tuesday notifying them that an update would be sent out before Governor Greg Abbott’s GA-34 goes into effect which would do away with a state wide mask mandate as well as capacity limits.
“We know there are many questions as to what this will mean for UIL activities and events moving forward,” the statement said. “Please know UIL will be releasing updated guidance before this order takes effect. Until that information is released, all current UIL COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Guidelines remain in place.”
