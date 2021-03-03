UIL Region III final set for Grapeland, LaPoynor

The winner will move on to the state semifinal and play the representative from Region IV which will be either Port Aransas or Schulenberg. That game will be either March 8 or 9. Grapeland is in the regional final for the 5th straight year. LaPoynor is new to Region III but represented Region II in the 2020 state tournament and won their semifinal game prior to the UIL canceling the state tournament due to COVID-19.