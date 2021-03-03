UIL Region III final set for Grapeland, LaPoynor

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The UIL boys basketball 2A region III basketball final is set between No.3 Grapeland and No.4 LaPoynor.
The two squads will meet up on Friday March 5 at Fairfield HS. Tip off for the game is set for 6 p.m. Fans for both teams must purchase a ticket prior to the game at their respective schools. Both teams will begin selling those vouchers on Thursday morning at their administration offices.
The winner will move on to the state semifinal and play the representative from Region IV which will be either Port Aransas or Schulenberg. That game will be either March 8 or 9. Grapeland is in the regional final for the 5th straight year. LaPoynor is new to Region III but represented Region II in the 2020 state tournament and won their semifinal game prior to the UIL canceling the state tournament due to COVID-19.
