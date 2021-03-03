WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches banks working closely with businesses applying for second round of PPP loans

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Some community banks, including Commercial Bank of Texas, are working closely with business owners when applying for a second round of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. How they go about it may differ. Commercial Bank loan officers opted out of rather expensive software, that wasn’t fully developed, to conduct the negotiations on their own.
The idea is even being utilized in SFA classroom to teach banking skills.
Donna McCollum visits with bankers, professors, a banking student and a business owner on how the collaboration is working.
In the following interview you will hear from Commercial Bank chief lending officer, Scott Boyer, director of the Chadwick Banking Program at SFA, Cam Shepherd, SFA banking major and Commercial Bank employee and Scott Diggs, owner of Grogan Cleaners.
