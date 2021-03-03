Wednesday Afternoon Weather at Your Fingertips 3-3-21

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... It feels amazing outside! Beautiful blue skies and feeling so comfortable in the upper 60s today. Tonight we drop down into the 40s, but then rebound into the 70s tomorrow afternoon with sunny skies yet again. Friday we have the chance to see some scattered showers, but we’ll still see highs in the 60s. By Saturday afternoon, sunshine returns to East Texas and the sun sticks around for the rest of the weekend.