East Texas Ag News: Cattle prices higher this week

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The lighter end of both feeder steers and heifers weight class averages from 400 pounds and down ended fully 2 to 4 dollars higher compared to last week.
Meanwhile those classes over 400 pounds ended a full 7 to 10 dollars higher, according to the East Texas Livestock Weekly Market Report out of Crockett.
Slaughter cows and slaughter bulls both continued in good demand and finished firm compared to last week.
As the cold, icy weather continues to loosen it’s grip on the grazing and feeding regions, the feeder buyers have once again started their aggression in feeder calf purchases.
With an overall better quality selection, along with the 17 feeder calf buyers at this week’s market, the future figures are promising to look strong.
You can always stay connected to the latest, local ag news. Just click over to ETXAgNews.com.