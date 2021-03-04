First Alert: Bringing back the clouds and rain showers to end the week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Our stretch of nice weather will take a brief hiatus tomorrow as a Pacific storm system and cold front will bring back the clouds and a 60% chance of light rain showers during the day. The best time frame for the wet weather will be from the midday to late afternoon hours.
Even though our rain chances are likely on Friday, rainfall amounts look to average around a quarter-of-an inch with this end of week weather system.
The timing should work out well as it is shaping up to be a great looking weather weekend ahead as chilly mornings give way to mild afternoons under sun-filled skies as high pressure reigns supreme. The weather this weekend will rival the weather we have seen the past couple of days.
As we transition into next week, we will get back to southerly breezes, which may become gusty at times. These southerly winds will lead to a substantial warming trend as daytime highs climb into the middle-to-upper 70′s under partly-to-mostly cloudy skies.
We will start to introduce some low-end or slight rain chances by the middle-to-latter part of next week as moisture levels start to slowly climb the proverbial ladder by that time.
