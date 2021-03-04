Lufkin ISD keeping mask requirement following state guidance

“Yesterday the federal government mandated that all states immediately add all school personnel to the eligibility list for the vaccine. The Texas Department of State Health Services complied. We will encourage our staff to get the vaccine as soon as they can,” Torres said. “Until our numbers decrease in the area and people are able to be vaccinated, the administration of Lufkin ISD will not ask the Board of Trustees to remove this mask requirement for the remainder of the school year. To do so would be premature and put our students and staff at risk for the spread of the virus.”