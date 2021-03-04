Military plane in distress over East Texas makes safe landing at Barksdale AFB

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - On Wednesday at around 2 p.m., the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report of a military plane flying low to the ground, with smoke coming from an engine.
The sighting of the plane in distress was reported near the Tyler and Polk County line. First responders concentrated search efforts around and near FM 1943 West of Warren, to Highway 190 West of Woodville, into Polk County, the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office reports.
The Tyler County Sheriff’s Office, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers & Air Units, Texas Game Wardens, Texas Forestry Service, Warren Fire Department, Tyler County Emergency Management Office, Alabama Coushatta Fire Department and Air & Ground Medical Units from Southeast Texas participated in the search.
Officials say that about two hours later, responders received confirmation that the plane had made a safe landing at Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier Parish, LA.
