Monster Trucks invade Lufkin for annual Mechanical Mayhem show

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Mechanical Mayhem is back in Lufkin and looking to wow the crowd.
The event will be March 5 and 6 at the George H. Henderson Expo Center.
“They will See Nitro Hornet, King Krunch, Jailbird, Twisted Addiction and Nitro Menace,” Mike Stephens said. “A lot of these are national event trucks. You will see some of these on TV in large arenas and here you will be up close.”
The show will start at 7:30 each night with a pit party starting at 5:30. Event Organizers are asking for those who attend to wear masks and spread out in the seating area.
“There should be plenty of room on Friday night,” Stephens said. “Friday is a smaller crowd and we have a little more room than Saturday night. We are asking for people to wear masks and use hand sanitizer. Just please use normal precautions like you would anywhere else, like if you were going to go shopping.”
