Newton County man indicted by federal grand jury for mail fraud

William Cody Shaver, 37, was arrested after Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles said they started receiving calls in September 2020 about stolen mail in the Bleakwood, Call, Bon Wier and Trout Creek communities. The indictment handed down this week alleges Shaver had in his possession 204 pieces of mail which had been “stolen, taken, embezzled, and abstracted.” The mail is said to have contained 15 or more debit cards, credit cards, account numbers, and personal identification numbers.