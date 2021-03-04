Newton County man indicted by federal grand jury for mail fraud

BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRE) - A man who is accused of stealing checks, credit and debit cards from mailboxes in Newton County has been indicted by a federal Grand Jury on seven counts of mail fraud.
William Cody Shaver, 37, was arrested after Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles said they started receiving calls in September 2020 about stolen mail in the Bleakwood, Call, Bon Wier and Trout Creek communities. The indictment handed down this week alleges Shaver had in his possession 204 pieces of mail which had been “stolen, taken, embezzled, and abstracted.” The mail is said to have contained 15 or more debit cards, credit cards, account numbers, and personal identification numbers.
As a result of the offenses, Shaver could be required to forfeit all proceeds from the offenses and property he purchased with them, directly or indirectly. He faces possible fines of up to $250,000 on each of the seven counts, as well as jail time.
Sheriff Rowles said in September they had received a tip and obtained a search warrant for Shaver’s home where they found the missing mail along with drugs. Rowles said 35 people had mail stolen and that Shaver had cashed one check and used one credit card. He said Shaver had outstanding warrants in Jasper County and was arrested at that time.
