Operation Dirty Bird leads to 3 East Texans sentenced for drug trafficking

The group distributed drugs in Dallas, East Texas, Florida, North Carolina, Arkansas, Illinois, and Michigan. On one occasion, Falcon, Gardea, and Ornelas-Pineda—and two young children—were stopped in Tennessee carrying nine kilograms of cocaine from Rosales-Bernal to North Carolina. The organization was also responsible for shipping drug proceeds, in the form of bulk cash, back to Mexico. Law enforcement intercepted one bulk cash shipment of approximately $350,000. Rosales-Bernal and Falcon both occupied leadership roles in the drug trafficking organization. During the conspiracy, Rosales-Bernal, Falcon, Martinez, and others possessed and carried firearms to safeguard their drugs and cash. Rosales-Bernal and others spent their drug proceeds on lavish lifestyle items, including a Dodge Charger Hellcat, flashy watches, exotic weapons, a jewel encrusted rooster necklace, and numerous pairs of luxury shoes and boots.