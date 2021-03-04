Rep. Jackson responds to DODIG reports

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Tex.) says his allegations are backlash for his allegiance to former President Donald Trump.
The Congressman denied allegations implicating him in consuming alcohol while on duty, inappropriate sexual behavior at work and said he takes prescription drug practices seriously.
“I’ve honorably served my country in the U.S. Navy, served patients who trusted me with their care, served three Presidents in the White House, and now I serve the people of Texas’ 13th District in Congress. I have not and will not ever conduct myself in a way that undermines the sincerity with which I take my oath to my country or my constituents,” Jackson said in a statement.
According to the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General, The Dod Hotline received 12 complaints about Jackson from April to June of 2018.
Allegations were reported while Jackson served as Director, White House Medical Unit and as physician to the President, during multiple administrations.
Dr. Jackson said, “Three years ago I was the subject of a political hit job because I stood with President Trump. Today, a Department of Defense Inspector General report has resurrected those same false allegations from my years with the Obama Administration because I have refused to turn my back on President Trump. Democrats are using this report to repeat and rehash untrue attacks on my integrity...”
Rep. Jackson said in a statement background adds context noting conflict between administrations made him vulnerable to ideally-timed investigations.
