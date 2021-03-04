Rep. White says term limit resolution aimed at ending ‘careerism’ for politicians

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Texas House Rep. James White joined East Texas Now’s Kayla Lyons to discuss current Texas legislation concerning term limits for the US Congress.
HJR 95 is a joint resolution authored by White that would limit House Representatives to six terms and Senate members to two terms.
White said he’s responding to public outcry concerning politicians settling into “careerism” and that some politicians need to “move along”. He said “maybe after 12 or 14 years you’ve done all of what you can do”.
HJR 95 calls for an amendment to the US Constitution.
White represents the counties of Hardin, Jasper, Newton, Polk, Tyler for District 19.
