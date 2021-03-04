Save Our Seniors initiative brings COVID-19 vaccines to Shelby County

CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - Some seniors in Shelby County are receiving COVID-19 vaccines Thursday as part of the state’s Save Our Seniors initiative.
The program was announced by Governor Greg Abbott earlier this week. Its goal to ensure more seniors are vaccinated throughout the state.
The state allocated up to 8,000 vaccine doses for the first week of the program. The state will use in partnership with local officials and service organizations to target Texans who are 75 years and older or homebound.
26 counties are participating in the first week of the program. In East Texas that includes Cass, Morris, Panola, Rains and Shelby Counties. Those counties were selected based off of criteria set by the state like hospitalization rates, number of approved providers, least vaccinated counties amongst seniors, total allocations over the past three months and more.
