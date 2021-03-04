Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Today is quite simply going to be a lovely day with mostly sunny skies and highs climbing into the lower 70s. Clouds will begin to increase later this afternoon before skies become mostly cloudy by late tonight. Rain holds off until Friday morning, where light to moderate scattered showers will once again be possible across the area. Scattered rain chances continue throughout the day, and a few thundershowers will be possible in the afternoon and early evening hours. Rain chances drop to zero by late tomorrow morning and clouds clear out early on Saturday. Higher pressure builds in this weekend and keeps East Texas dry through Tuesday of next week! In addition to the much-needed dry streak, temperatures are expected to remain well above average next week so if you are a fan of springtime temps then you are really going to enjoy the first full week of March.