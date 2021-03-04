Thursday’s Weather: Sunny and warm today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Fair skies this morning with many places dropping into the 30s. South winds and sunshine will help warm us up into the lower to mid 70s this afternoon. Clouds begin to increase overnight with mostly cloudy skies expected by morning. A cold front arrives late Friday with a chance for scattered showers and a few isolated thundershowers. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s ahead of the front and stay in the 60s through the weekend. Expect clouds to clear early in the day Saturday with plenty of sunshine throughout the weekend and into early next week. Temperatures warm quickly next week with breezy south winds and a slight chance for rain by midweek.