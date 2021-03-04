WATCH: ABC’s Dr. Jennifer Ashton says state rollbacks of COVID-19 restrictions risk undoing progress made

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - ABC’s Chief Medical Correspondent, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, joined East Texas Now’s Jeremy Butler to discuss the latest changes in the fight against the coronavirus.
Dr. Ashton said the recent rollbacks on COVID-19 restrictions by some states show the situation to be a complicated issue of idealism versus realism. Ashton says medical authorities say the move is ill-advised and risky, especially with new variants of the virus.
Ashton said the rollbacks risk undoing the progress that’s been made over the past four to six weeks.
She added that as she would advise a patient, it’s important to acknowledge the psychological fatigue from the restrictions but “just because we want to do something doesn’t mean we should.”
