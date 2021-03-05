East Texas Ag News: Hay prices remain firm this week

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) -The USDA Texas Direct Hay Report hay prices are remaining firm across all regions of the state as a winter storm that brought snow, ice, and below freezing temperatures moved its way out of the state.
Hay demand has increased as ranchers are having to supplement more feed due to the weather.
Supplies have continued to tighten as drought like conditions throughout the growing season limited overall yields in state.
Additionally, forages in the majority of the state are becoming more scarce as a lot of the hay that normally comes into the state from Colorado, New Mexico, Kansas, and Oklahoma has been limited due to drought conditions in those areas as well.
A good portion of the hay that is still in storage has already been contracted and is just awaiting delivery.
