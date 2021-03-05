East Texas teachers, child care staff get ready to sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - President Joe Biden directs states to prioritize vaccinating all teachers and child care workers nationwide. The goal is for every pre-kindergarten through 12th grade educator, school staff member and childcare worker to receive at least one shot by the end of this month.
“Right now it’s get everybody vaccinated as soon as we possibly can because that’s what’s going to make the difference and keep us safe,” said Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres.
Lufkin ISD was already working with the Angelina County and Cities Health District to get teachers and staff vaccinated, she told us.
“What we were having to rely on was going through and figuring out who had underlying health conditions that met the criteria,” Torres said .
But now all teachers and staff have been notified about the opportunity to sign up on a link, exclusive to them, that will go live Monday.
“It means so much that you finally make the vaccination list because I don’t think people really understand how much on the front lines we’ve been and how safe we’ve managed to be up until now, with the masks and the distancing, and our protocols,” Torres said.
Dennis Williams, assistant superintendent of administrative and pupil services at Longview ISD said more than 400 employees are getting the vaccine this Sunday at the Longview Exhibit Center.
“February 10 we were contacted by CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Hospital, they wanted to team up with us to bring vaccines here for the school districts in Gregg County,” Williams said.
The director at Stepping Stone School said they are ecstatic to be recognized as a group that’s eligible for the vaccine.
“I’m hoping that it will help us with the children. Of course the kids are around family members and everyone else outside of here, as well as us but I’m thinking that it’ll make us healthier for being here around the kids,” said Director Monica. “The kids need stability and we want our staff to be here each day.”
All the schools we spoke with said getting the vaccine is optional for staff.