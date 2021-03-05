Gas prices rising statewide in TX

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Everything is bigger in Texas, including the gas prices.
The Lone Star State’s gas prices are on the rise, averaging more than 2 dollars per gallon for the first time in nearly a year. The pricing of fuel is $0.07 more than last week and $0.37 cents more per gallon than last year, according to reports.
Texas-based refineries are barely returning to work after an attic winter storm blasted through in February. Texas serves as the top U.S. crude oil and natural gas producer, responsible for nearly half of the overall production.
AAA said it predicts fuel prices to rise as high as $2.80 per gallon in mid-March.
“March could bring the highest pump prices this year, barring any issues during Hurricane season,” said AAA Texas Spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “While the month is roaring in like a lion, by the end of it we could see some relief at the pump as refineries resume normal operations,”
