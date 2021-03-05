Huntington ISD keeps mask requirement, awaiting end of month board meeting

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Huntington ISD announced Friday that students and staff will continue wearing masks.
The Texas Education Agency has given authority to school boards to modify or eliminate mask-related requirements.
Superintendent David Flowers said the school board is scheduled to meet on March 22nd.
As of now, the district is keeping all current protocols.
Flowers said they must look at the option of mask removal and potential consequences that come with that choice.
