Lufkin’s raw water purchase agreement could subsidize city projects

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin has entered a raw water purchase agreement.
Assistant city manager Jason Arnold says the city has plenty of water and now they have plans to sell it. The first buyer is a company called Brahma Services II, which is an oil and gas company from Louisiana.
Officials say the raw water agreement could potentially be lucrative and help subsidize other projects in the city. As far as the most recent winter storm issues, Arnold says the current customers water within the city will not be affected.
“We actually haven’t heard anyone worried about running out of water. But that is going to be obviously a concern out there in the public, especially after what just happened. But it will not have any effect on the water that is currently being brought to Lufkin to be treated. I mean we’re talking water from a different source.”
According to Arnold, there is no middleman in this process. The water will be coming from Kurth Lake.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.