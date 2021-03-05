East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Mostly cloudy this morning with a few light showers. Scattered showers will continue off and on through the day, coming to an end this evening. A few isolated thundershowers are possible this afternoon, but no severe weather is expected. Temperatures will stay in the 60s this afternoon and fall into the 40s overnight tonight. Clouds clear early tomorrow with mostly sunny skies for most of the weekend. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s this weekend and warm back into the 70s next week. Monday will be a dry, sunny start to the week with temperatures warming and winds increasing through midweek. Slight chances for rain return to the forecast for the last half of the week.