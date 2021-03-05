Nacogdoches reps of state teacher organizations react to mask issue

Measures we’ve had in place, including the requirement of face coverings, have served the district well for seven months of in-person instruction. NISD will stay the course, making the health and well-being of our students and staff the priority. When classes let out in May, NISD will at that time evaluate the status of COVID-19 trends in Nacogdoches County and begin making plans for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.