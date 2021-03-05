Nacogdoches reps of state teacher organizations react to mask issue

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - After spring break, Nacogdoches high school science teacher Roya Dinbali will see students again, when a statewide mask mandate is lifted.
“At first I thought it was a joke,” recalled Dinbali about her first reaction to the decision announced on Wednesday.
The Nacogdoches chapter president for Association of Texas Professional Educators now knows teachers in some districts could soon see classrooms without masks and shields.
“We are in classrooms with tons students. We do work very closely with them on a day to day basis. I don’t want to get sick. I don’t want them to get sick.”
The emotions of a teacher have been kind of on a roller coaster. At first many of them were livid about the mask mandate being lifted. But also, they were so pleased to learn later in the day that they are line for the COVID-19 vaccination.
NHS science teacher Ashley Chandler rolled up her sleeve today to get her first COVID-19 vaccine. The American Federation of Teachers representative pushes the science behind mask protection.
“We topped 7,000 new cases every day as of yesterday. And we also have one of the lowest vaccination rates. We have only vaccinated 7.53% of our population, which is not very much.”
Thursday, Nacogdoches ISD officially announced the mask mandate will stay in place. Nacogdoches High School Principal Dr. Kenneth Matthews is highly supportive.
“I believe the masks are very effective, and so I will be enforcing exactly what our school board and superintendent says we must enforce.”
The Nacogdoches County Schools’ Coop serves special need students in eight school districts. Policy reviews continue, but superintendents are indicating support for masks, according to director Deborah Jones.
“They wanted to continue to monitor the children. As they come in they are going to continue to remain six feet apart. Nothing is really set to change because they’ve been successful so far.”
Educators say after March 10 there will likely be some opposition to such decisions, but as teachers they’re prepared to take push-back on just about any subject.
Nacogdoches ISD statement on the rescinding of the mask mandate by Gov. Abbott:
Nacogdoches ISD will require wearing face coverings and using social distancing measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 as long as it is required to ensure the health and safety of students and staff. Texas Education Agency guidance issued Wednesday also requires face coverings remain mandatory in public schools, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends face coverings and masks to be vital in stemming the tide of this disease.
Additionally, NISD will continue to follow the existing guidelines already in place regarding UIL and other extra-curricular events, including requirements for face coverings and limits on attendance at sporting events.
Measures we’ve had in place, including the requirement of face coverings, have served the district well for seven months of in-person instruction. NISD will stay the course, making the health and well-being of our students and staff the priority. When classes let out in May, NISD will at that time evaluate the status of COVID-19 trends in Nacogdoches County and begin making plans for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.
