Philly Eagle, East Texan Lane Johnson donates weight room to Kilgore College

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - It’s not often you get a day named after you, but then there’s only one Lane Johnson.
This morning on the campus of Kilgore college, his “paying it forward” came in the form of a weight room for the student athletes who were seeing it for the first time--and it met their approval.
“I wanted to pay it forward man, that’s what its really all about, when I was here my inspiration was Kevin Everett. He was the name that was here that played in the NFL, played with the Bills for a little bit before he had his injury. But you know everybody needs some type of figure to look up to, or see that there was a success story. When I’m looking back I’m very appreciative of all the people that helped me along the way,” Johnson said.
Along the way in the NFL he had stops at Oklahoma, the destination up to this point the Eagles. Of course, it started at home as a skinny quarterback in Groveton. Johnson obviously has maintained contact with members of the coaching staff since being the number four draft pick for Philly. Head Kilgore coach Willie Gooden was on the staff when Johnson played quarterback.
“To just sit back and kind of visualize the whole journey and to see where he is right now, and to see kind of where we are right now for him to contribute this facility to our program, I think it’s just huge and it’s just awesome.”
It will mean good things for the students, too.
“When you have a place like this, student athletes want to work out. They want to get better, so it’s just a great day for our student athletes,” he said.
From being a first rounder and getting that Super Bowl ring, here’s what Johnson is most proud of.
“I’m most proud of the people back home. There’s nothing like East Texas. I tell people all the time, if you haven’t been to East Texas, you’re missing out,” Johnson said.
