Texas Tech student government passes vote recommending to maintain mask policy

UPDATE: In their meeting called into session at 6 p.m. Thursday, Students in the Texas Tech Student Government passed a vote in favor of recommending to keep the current mask and social distancing policy.
The students say current mandates should only go away when a COVID-19 vaccine is available to everyone, not just certain people.
“We’ve been receiving emails this week, either in support of or opposing the legislation,” Hunter Heck, SGA president and Texas Tech senior, said.
The SGA is only asking Texas Tech follow guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Those with the university say they cannot comment on if any changes will go into effect once Gov. Greg Abbott’s mask mandate ends on Wednesday.
Regardless of the vote, though. It will be Texas Tech that makes the final call on any decisions.
