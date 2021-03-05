Two in Lufkin hospital following single-vehicle crash

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Two people were transported to a Lufkin-area hospital following a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.
According to City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, at about 2:15 p.m., Lufkin Police Department officers responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 1100 block of South John Redditt Drive near the intersection of Crooked Creek Drive.
Pebsworth said the driver was southbound on South John Redditt Drive in a silver Nissan Rogue when he veered to the right and hit a guardrail, taking out eight of its posts.
The man and his female passenger were both transported to a local hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, Pebsworth said.
The scene is now clear, and the crash remains under investigation.
